DWI suspect dies after being shot following struggle with HPD officer

HOUSTON — A DWI suspect died after being shot following a struggle with a Houston police officer in the Greenspoint area overnight, police said.
This started just after 1 a.m. Friday in a parking lot along the North Freeway feeder road near Beltway 8.
Houston police said a DWI enforcement unit clocked a vehicle going in excess of 90 mph. The officer conducted a field sobriety test on the 48-year-old suspect.
As the officer began to place the suspect under arrest a violent struggle ensued, police said. There is body cam and dashcam footage, but preliminary information shows that the body cam was knocked off during the fight.
Police said the struggle lasted a few minutes, and then officer discharged his Taser. However, the suspect obtained the Taser at some point during the struggle.
The officer continued to give verbal commands and then fired three to four rounds and struck the suspect at least twice, police said. There were no other officers or suspects on scene at the time.
The suspect was struck at least two times and was pronounced dead at Houston NW Medical Center just after 2 a.m., police said.
The officer will be placed on administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.