HOUSTON — Police in Houston are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child last year.

On Tuesday Crime Stoppers released a grainy photo of the man, who police said is from Honduras.

Jose Antonio Sauceda-Garcia is wanted for the charge of Super Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

It was Dec. 14, 2018 when police received reports of abuse in the 9200 block of Woodfair. During the investigation, the young victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives learned the victim was sexually abused on multiple locations.

Police described Sauceda-Garcia as a Hispanic male, 47 years old, approximately five feet eight inches tall, 208 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

