'It's bad for the community' | New City of Houston initiative targets illegal dumping

"One Clean Houston" will increase funding for cleanup, enforcement and legal dumping options.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON, Texas — Illegal dumping continues to plague many Houston neighborhoods despite plenty of signs warning against it.

"It's horrible. It’s a safety hazard," said Fifth Ward business owner Plachette Williams. "It’s very bad for our community. It’s an eyesore.”

Williams was glad to hear the City of Houston plans to do more to get a handle on it.

"This is one of our main, top, number one issues that we’ve had throughout the community,” said Williams.

Williams was at a news conference Wednesday afternoon where Mayor Turner and others outlined a new “One Clean Houston” initiative which, among other things, allocates millions of additional dollars for things like solid waste bonuses, more rapid cleanup and greater access to legal dumping options.

"Quite frankly, there are too many examples and offenders that are destroying quality of life in some communities and breaking the law at the same time,” said Turner.

Happening now: @SylvesterTurner, others announcing “One Clean Houston” initiative aimed at addressing illegal dumping problems like we’ve repeatedly reported on. We’re on Noble Street in Greater Fifth Ward next to a dumping site. More later on @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/L9lCpEXU0H — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) March 29, 2023

Additional surveillance cameras in problem areas and code enforcement officers are also part of the plan.

"People that illegally dump live within five miles of where they illegally dump," said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. "And, generally speaking, they only do it once. Once they’re caught they don’t dump again.”

KHOU 11 found several piles of illegally dumped trash within a couple of blocks of where the Wednesday news conference was held.

That's something Williams said is indicative of what’s happening all over.

"People, please stop illegally dumping in your community," said Williams. "In any community.”

City officials said funding for "One Clean Houston" comes from existing revenue sources.