Houston pastor shares frustration over illegal dumping taking place behind his church

HOUSTON — Illegal dumping happening on a road in northeast Houston has gotten a local pastor fed up and asking for help.

The trash was dumped behind the New Faith Baptist Church and it was caught on camera.

Pastor M.D. Morrison said every week his parishioners are taking in more than just the Sunday service.

"It develops a smell our members have to deal with," said Pastor Morrison.

The smell was caused by the trash being dumped along the road behind his church.

"We find animals, we found horses," said Morrison.

They find furniture, tires and even the unthinkable.

"You see a cross here. That is because a body was found there," said Morrison.

One of the latest illegal dumpings happened in broad daylight and it was caught on camera on March 2 at around 10:20 a.m.

"He pulled forward 100 feet and opened the trailer. You can see the trailer tilt and all the trash just come down," said Morrison.

Trash was scattered all along the road, leaving the back of his church looking like a dump site.

"I just felt angry that someone thought so low of my area they could do this without any consequence," said Morrison.

Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen put the video out on social media Thursday hoping to find the man responsible.

"It’s a health hazard as well and not have people think it's ok to dump trash in front of the church or around people where they live," said Rosen.

⚠️CRIME ALERT⚠️ Constable Alan Rosen asks for your help in identifying the individual/s in this video or giving any insightful information regarding this massive illegal dumping located at 8955 N. Wayside Dr. Please report Illegal Dumping to our Environmental Crimes Division at 832-927-1567. Posted by Office of Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 on Thursday, March 9, 2023

The pastor hopes people who see this story stop the illegal dumping and allow his parishioners to focus on the Sunday service.

If you have any information on the illegal dumping, you asked to contact the Pct. 1 Constable’s Office at 713-755-5200.

If you’re looking for somewhere to dump your trash legally for free, the city has an entire list of sites where you can do so open six days a week.