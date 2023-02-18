Gift cards given for Houston gun buyback having 'technical problem' with vendor, commissioner says

Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said in a statement that they are aware of the issue and are working with the gift card vendor to resolve it.

HOUSTON — Several participants in Saturday's One Safe Houston gun buyback program reported that the gift cards handed out in exchange for firearms were having issues. A viewer told KHOU 11 they were showing as expired when they went to redeem them.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said in a statement that they are aware of the issue and are working with the gift card vendor to resolve it. He said the vendor told them it was a technical problem and is expected to be resolved by Monday.

Ellis' full statement can be read below:

We are hearing reports of problems with the online gift cards issued today at our gun buyback. To all those who are having issues, please know that we share your frustration and we are working with the gift card vendor, Online Rewards, to make this right. They have informed us that this is technical problem that is being fixed, and promised that the issue will be resolved on Monday. Please redeem your gift card at that time. If you continue to have issues, contact our office at Comm_Ellis@cp1.hctx.net.

"We are committed to ensuring that every person who turned in a firearm today gets compensated.”

About the gun buyback program

People turning in guns got gift cards ranging from $50 to $200, depending on the type of weapon and whether it still works.

Law enforcement checks whether the guns are linked to crimes before destroying them.

In the first event, police collected more than 800 firearms and gave out nearly $100,000 in gift cards. More than 1,200 firearms were collected during the last event in July.