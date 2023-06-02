Houston prepares for third gun buyback after more than 2K firearms collected last year

Saturday's gun buyback event is the third one of its kind for Houston after the program began in Feb. 2022.

HOUSTON — The One Safe Houston violent crime reduction program is hosting its latest event today in northeast Harris County.

Editorial note: The above video aired on Feb. 6 when the third gun buyback was announced.

Officials collected more than 2,000 firearms in two gun buyback programs held during 2022 with the hope for even more success to start 2023.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Deussen Park. People turning in guns will get gift cards ranging from $50 to $200, depending on the type of weapon and whether it still works.

“We don’t ask questions,” said Commissioner Rodney Ellis of Harris County Precinct 1. “We don’t care if they come from other counties.”\

Law enforcement will check whether guns are linked to crimes before destroying them.

In the first event, police collected more than 800 firearms and gave out nearly $100,000 in gift cards. More than 1,200 firearms were collected during the last event in July. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Ju

ly's was one of the largest, "if not the largest," gun buyback events in U.S. history.

“Just last week, the (Major Cities Chiefs Association) published statistics for the majority of the major U.S. cities for 2022,” said Turner on Monday. “The City of Houston had the largest drop in most serious crimes of any metropolitan region in the country.”

Critics said studies have shown no real evidence that gun buyback programs reduce crime.