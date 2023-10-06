More than 1,400 firearms collected at Houston gun buyback event

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city's fourth gun buyback event held on Saturday was the most successful one so far, collecting more than 1,400 guns.
According to the Houston Police Department, a total of 1,446 guns were collected during the four-hour event at NRG Park. The guns were exchanged for gift cards worth up to $200.
Here's a breakdown of the types of guns collected, provided by HPD:
- 275 revolvers
- 490 semi-automatic handguns
- 228 shotguns
- 265 rifles
- 188 semi-automatic rifles
The event was hosted as a collaboration between the city and Harris County Pct. 1. The guns were collected with no questions asked, according to the city.
Mayor Turner said in total, more than 4,200 guns have been turned in across all the events.
The City of Houston has held two gun buybacks events in the past. The first one collected nearly 800 guns and the second one collected more than 1,200.
Harris County Precinct One, the Harris County Sherriff's Office and the City of Houston collaborated on a third gun buyback event earlier this year and collected 793 firearms.