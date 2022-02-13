HFD: Firefighter injured battling house fire in northeast Houston

A firefighter is being evaluated after debris fell on his head and injured his neck.

HOUSTON — A firefighter was injured while battling a heavy fire at a northeast Houston home, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire started at around 9:30 a.m. in the 16300 block of Camden Cove Lane.

Firefighters say a man and woman were home at the time and had a fireplace outside going.

They believe the wind may have picked up some embers from the fireplace, which ignited in the back of the house and in the attic.

The couple was home at the time watching television inside and was able to get out safely, fire officials told KHOU 11 News. No nearby homes were affected.

A Houston firefighter did sustain injuries. HFD says the firefighter had debris fall on his head, injuring his neck. He's being evaluated at this time and there is no update on his condition.