Lightning blamed for sparking multiple fires inside League City home

League City's fire chief says the lightning bolt worked through the home's structure, sparking multiple fires.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Lightning is being blamed for sparking multiple fires inside a two-story home, according to League City's fire chief.

Firefighters were called out to a home on Modeste Drive in the Victory Lakes subdivision around 10 p.m. Monday.

The chief says two people were inside with their pets and managed to escape before it got out of control.

At one point, a fire hydrant blew out and crews had to leave the home as the fire progressed through the residence. Crews believe the lightning strike made its way through the structure, sparking multiple fires in the home.

"After we got water reestablished, I sent crews back in," said League City Fire Chief Michael Lugo. "The fire was progressing from the lightning strike. I think it caused fires in different areas of the structure."

Seven other agencies were able to help out League City fight the fire and supply more water.

Firefighters performed a defensive attack due to the multiple fires that eventually caused parts of the home to collapse.

The fire was under control and declared out just after midnight. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire crews were able to retrieve some of the family's personal items.