Houston Art Car Parade makes a return in 2022

HOUSTON — One of Houston’s staple events returned to the streets of downtown on Saturday. The 35th annual Art Car Parade is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

More than 250 wild and wacky works of art on wheels cruised the streets of downtown. This unique event is a Houston tradition.

"This is our own. It was created here," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Houston's very own Bun B served as the parade's grand marshal this year.

"It's all about expression. Today is a day where people can come out and be exactly who they are and present themselves to the city. Today’s case, people are doing it by showing the art and their cars," he said.

"Yes, we've missed it. The pandemic has canceled a whole bunch of stuff. Now that they got us outside, it's wonderful," said one person.

Some pictures from this year's Art Car Parade can be seen below:

