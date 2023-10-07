How to look up your property tax information if you live in the Houston area

Find your county below and click on the link that will direct you to where you can find your property taxes.

HOUSTON — If you're a homeowner, it's important to know the property value of your home.

The value of your home could increase or decrease depending on many factors, including increasing sale values, amount of homes available to buy, inflation and interest rates.

Your property value is directly connected to your property taxes so knowing the value of your home each year is critical to financial planning.

You can easily find your property taxes online. It just takes a few clicks and input of information. Find your county below and click on the link that will direct you to where you can find your property taxes.

Austin County

Brazoria County

Chambers County

Fort Bend County

Galveston County

Grimes County

Harris County

Liberty County

Matagorda County

Montgomery County

Polk County

San Jacinto County

Walker County

Waller County

Washington County