How to look up your property tax information if you live in the Houston area

Find your county below and click on the link that will direct you to where you can find your property taxes.

HOUSTON — If you're a homeowner, it's important to know the property value of your home.

The value of your home could increase or decrease depending on many factors, including increasing sale values, amount of homes available to buy, inflation and interest rates. 

Your property value is directly connected to your property taxes so knowing the value of your home each year is critical to financial planning. 

You can easily find your property taxes online. It just takes a few clicks and input of information. Find your county below and click on the link that will direct you to where you can find your property taxes.

Austin County

https://tax.austincad.org/search

Brazoria County

https://tax.brazoriacountytx.gov/search

Chambers County

https://actweb.acttax.com/chambers/chambers/search.jsp

Fort Bend County

https://www.fbcad.org/

Galveston County

 https://actweb.acttax.com/act_webdev/galveston/index.jsp

Grimes County

http://grimescad.org/

Harris County

 https://www.hctax.net/Property/PropertyTax

Liberty County

https://www.libertycountytax.com/search

Matagorda County

http://matagorda-cad.org/

Montgomery County 

https://actweb.acttax.com/act_webdev/montgomery/index.jsp

Polk County

https://esearch.polk-tax.com/

San Jacinto County

https://sjc-tax.us/

Walker County

https://walkercad.org/pay-taxes/

Waller County

https://www.co.waller.tx.us/page/TAC.PropertyTax

Washington County 

https://washingtoncad.org/

Wharton County

https://www.whartoncountytaxoffice.com/search

