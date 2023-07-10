Texas lawmakers reach 'historic' agreement on property tax relief

Lawmakers agreed on a deal worth about $18 billion to bring property tax relief to homeowners and businesses.

TEXAS, USA — The fight over property tax relief in Texas is over after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan announced a deal Monday morning.

Editorial note: The above video aired on June 27 as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a second special session focused on property taxes.

Leaders in the House and Senate worked through two special sessions after a monthslong stalemate that ended with an agreement on a deal worth about $18 billion.

According to a joint statement released by Patrick and Phelan, more than $12 billion will be spent on reducing the school property tax rate for homeowners and business properties.

Homeowners who homestead their home will also get a $100,000 homestead exemption. Non-homestead properties valued at less than $5 million will get a 20% circuit breaker on appraised values as part of a three-year program. There will also be savings on the franchise tax for small businesses.

"Reducing property taxes, providing relief to small business owners, and reforming our appraisal system will ensure economic growth and prosperity, and this agreement is a significant victory for all Texans," Phelan said in the statement.

The bills will originate in the Senate with the goal of passing them later this week.