Rescue underway after 2 people trapped in hole at construction site in Montrose area

The conditions of the two people trapped are unknown. This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A rescue is underway after two people got trapped in a hole at a construction site in the Montrose area, according to Houston firefighters.

This is an active scene happening on Bomar Street and Montrose Boulevard.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw at least one person being lifted out from the hole. It's unknown if this person was one of the people trapped or someone assisting in the rescue.

The conditions of the two people trapped are unknown.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details on this developing story.