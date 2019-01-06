HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to reports of a possible drowning involving an 8-year-old child.

The incident occurred Friday night at an apartment complex in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road. Officials said an 8-year-old boy was found unconscious and floating in a swimming pool.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child jumped the fence at the pool. He said the boy was pulled out and given CPR before being taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Gonzalez said an investigation is underway.

