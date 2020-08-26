North Freeway closed in both directions at FM 2920 due to hazardous spill

Motorist are being asked to take an alternative route, including Hardy Toll Road since fees have been waived in response to Laura.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The North Freeway is shut down in both directions due to a hazardous material spill, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shutdown is at the Spring Cypress and FM 2920 exit. It was confirmed to have impacted all lanes of the freeway by 9:53 a.m., according to Houston TranStar.

Hazmat and emergency crews are en route.

Investigators said a crash involving two vehicles, including an overturned truck lead to a fuel spill.

I-45 is shut down in both directions at Spring Cypress because of a hazardous materials spill. Emergency and cleanup crews are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/b5iN1dsT5E — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 26, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.