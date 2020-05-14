Have you seen him? Pasadena man with several medical conditions is missing

PASADENA, Texas — A frantic search is underway for a Pasadena man who has "several medical conditions," according to Texas Equusearch.
Louis Valerio, 60, was last seen in Pasadena on Wednesday, May 6.
Equusearch says he has "aggressive medications he needs immediately."
Valerio is a Hispanic Male 5’4, 165 lbs, salt and pepper hair, brown eyes with a light complexion.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-Shirt with short grey sleeves, blue jeans, and black shoes.
He was carrying a black backpack with crayons and coloring books.
If you have seen Valerio since his reported disappearance or have any information please contact the Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1511 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.
