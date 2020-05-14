HPD: Child safe after being taken in stolen SUV in southwest Houston

The search for the suspect and the stolen vehicle is still underway, according to police.

HOUSTON — A child was taken inside a stolen SUV in southwest Houston on Thursday morning, leading to a police search by ground and air.

The child was found safe nearly an hour later, Houston police tweeted.

Police and a Texas DPS helicopter were searching the Alief, Westchase and Mission Bend areas for a gray 2014 Toyota RAV4 that was reported stolen from Bellaire at Synott.

The 911 call was placed at about 9:20 a.m., police stated.

At about 10:16 a.m. police said a man found the missing child in the 2100 block of Alief Clodine, apparently unharmed. But the SUV and suspect are still out there.

The child was located just more than a mile from where the SUV was reported stolen.

So far police have not provided a license plate number for the vehicle. Further details about the theft and suspect have not been released.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

---

Original HPD tweet: "Our Westside officers and @TxDPSSoutheast helicopter are searching for a gray 2014 Toyota RAV4 with a 2-yr-old child inside. The vehicle was stolen outside a business at 13196 Bellaire Blvd at Synott Rd about 9:20 am. No other info at this time. #hounews"

