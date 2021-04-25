HPD: 88-year-old man with dementia reported missing in SE Houston found safe

James McKay was last seen in the 14200 block of Galveston Road near Clearlake City Boulevard.

HOUSTON — An 88-year-old man who suffers from dementia has been found safe after being reported missing Sunday in southeast Houston, according to local police.

James McKay was last seen leaving the 14200 block of Galveston Road near Clearlake City Boulevard.

He had headed in an unknown direction. McKay was wearing long sleeved, green plaid shirt with jeans and brown leather loafer shoes.

Investigators said McKay is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 132 pounds.