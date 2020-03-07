Have you seen Danny? Missing 74-year-old man with dementia last seen in Willowbrook area

Danny Allen Sr. was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour shirt, gray shorts and blue crooks.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are actively searching for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen Friday near Highway 249 and Schroeder Road.

Danny Allen Sr. is a U.S. Navy veteran who has been recently diagnosed with dementia.

"He needs to be found as soon as possible," deputies said.

Danny was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour shirt, gray shorts and blue crooks.

If you have seen Danny or know of his current whereabouts please call Constable Mark Herman's Office at 281-376-3472.