No Muggles allowed! Harry Potter pop-up bar open this weekend in downtown Houston

The Muggle-less Bar opened this weekend, welcoming both adult and child fans to an immersive experience in the magical world of wizardry.

HOUSTON — This month's latest pop-up adventure has cast a spell on the Houston area.

The Muggle-less Bar opened Friday at 711 Main Street in downtown. It's a pop-up bar and restaurant inspired by the iconic book series and movie franchise Harry Potter.

Fans of all ages are invited to join in the fun, but the bar is exclusively for adults 21 and older beginning at 8:30 p.m. The restaurant is open everyday from now until Nov. 8, 2020.

And as the name suggests, no Muggles allowed!

Tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for children. Reservations must be made in advance, each is available in 2-hour time slots. You can reserve your spot at www.themugglelessbar.com.

The bar is serving up a food and drinks -- including alcoholic ones -- inspired by the world of Harry Potter. For the children, they will be hosting themed activities including a contactless scavenger hunt for the Golden Snitch.

This space has been completely decked out in magical decor, organizers said.

Guests can take pictures in front Hogwarts Express Platform 9 ¾ as well as lounge in common rooms themed after Gryffindor, Slyterin, HufflePuffle and RavenClaw houses.

There's also a Qudditch field and Hagrid's Hut at this immersive experience.

But the real magic begins at night.

That's when the menu magically fills with both boozy cocktails like the Slurrtherin Cocktail, Huffle-Buzz and the Ravensloshed. Drink responsibly.

Organizers said nighttime guests can expect live DJs, trivia contests, costume contests, karaoke and more.

All guests receive an acceptance letter to the Magical School of Wizardry, and while the dress code is casual, guests are encouraged to come in costume.