Harris County $30 million COVID-19 relief program now accepting applications

The Harris County Recovery Assistance program provides a $1,500 direct payment to families still impacted by the pandemic.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than $30 million in COVID-19 relief assistance is available to Harris County residents still reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Harris County Recovery Assistance program is accepting applications beginning Wednesday and lasting until Aug. 11.

Officials said a one-time payment of $1,500 will be given directly to 20,000 eligible families living in Harris County. The money will be sent out in late fall with the option of direct deposit or certified mail.

It's all funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Recipients can use the money for any type of urgent expense, such as housing, groceries, utilities, medical bills and childcare.

Officials said the program is not first-come, first-served. It prioritizes applicants in the lowest income bracket and applications are processed at random.

How to qualify

Recipients must meet the following requirements:

Households must be within Harris County (inside or outside City of Houston limits).

Applicant must be 18 years or older (or be an emancipated minor).

Households must self-certify that they have experienced economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Household must have at least one member enrolled in a public assistance program, or a total household income at or below 60% of the HUD Area Median Family Income ($33,300 for one person; $47,520 for a family of 4).

One payment will be made per family unit. If housing is shared by more than one family unit, each family unit may apply.

As required by federal guidelines, at least one adult member of the household must be a U.S. citizen, legal permanent resident, refugee, or other qualified noncitizen.

How to apply

You must apply online at HarrisCountyRelief.org.

You will be asked for proof of ID, proof of residency within Harris County, and documentation of public benefits OR that the household income is at or below 60% HUD Area Median Family Income.

A list of acceptable documentation can be found on the Harris County Relief website.

If you have any questions, the call center is available at 832-345-6289 on weekdays from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. It's also open Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2p.m.

If you don't have access to a computer or internet, help is available in-person at the following non-profit organizations, according to the county.

Hope Disaster Recovery

Humble Area Assistance Ministries

East Harris County Empowerment Council

Memorial Assistance Ministries

YMCA of Greater Houston locations

Find specific addresses and other locations here.