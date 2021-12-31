Harris County deputy constable fired after suspect shot, injured at NRG Park

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said the deputy acted outside of department policy when she shot a 17-year-old chase suspect.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County deputy constable has been fired after shooting and injuring a teen suspect at NRG Park last week, Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said in a statement Friday.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office said the deputy acted outside department policy when she fired her weapon multiple times at a chase suspect on Dec. 26.

Editor's Note: the above video is of a police briefing following the shooting incident on Dec. 26, 2021.

The Houston Police Department, which is investigating the shooting since it happened within city limits, said the former deputy was chasing a 17-year-old girl accused of driving recklessly through the park in a stolen vehicle.

At some point, investigators said the suspect and deputy got into a confrontation. That's when the deputy reportedly fired her weapon.

The suspect was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds but survived, according to police.

The deputy was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a review.

Precinct 1 said an internal team, as well as HPD and the Harris County District Attorney's Office, continues to investigate the incident.

The constable's office has not released the deputy's name. They said the officer joined the department in 2008 and was sworn in as an officer in March 2021.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen released the following statement: