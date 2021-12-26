HPD: Teen chase suspect shot, injured by Harris County deputy constable at NRG Park

Police said the 17-year-old driver was driving erratically through the parking lot when a Precinct 1 deputy tried to stop her.

HOUSTON — The driver of a reportedly stolen vehicle is in the hospital after being shot multiple times by a Harris County deputy constable early Sunday at NRG Park, according to investigators.

The suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old female who was spotted driving erratically in the parking lot, according to Houston Police Department Assist. Chief Yasar Bashir.

It all started about 1:15 a.m. in the 8200 block of Stadium Drive, where a deputy with the Harris County Pct.1 Constable's Office was on patrol.

Investigators said the officer signaled the suspect to pull over but she kept going, reportedly driving recklessly.

At some point, the deputy caught up with the suspect and the two got into a confrontation. Bashir said the deputy fired and hit the woman multiple times. The suspect then got back in the vehicle she was in and drove away for a short distance before being caught.

The suspect was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where her current condition is unknown.

The Harris County Constable's Office is looking into the incident, but since the shooting happened within Houston city limits, HPD is leading the investigation.

It's one of two shootings Sunday morning in which a suspect was shot by local law enforcement that Houston police are investigating.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said the department is also looking into the death of a suspect who fired at three police officers responding to a call in southeast Houston.