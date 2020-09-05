Harris Co. Clerk Diane Trautman resigns, cites COVID-19 pandemic, personal health concerns

“After much deliberation and discussion with my family and physician, I am resigning from my position as Harris County Clerk due to personal health concerns,” Trautman said in a statement. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, my age, and underlying health issues, I do not feel I can safely continue to carry out my duties as Harris County Clerk.”

“Dr. Trautman embodies the spirit of the community she has served. In her brief time as County Clerk, Dr. Trautman has fought to make it easier for citizens to participate in elections and make their voices heard. At the very first Commissioners Court meeting after we were both inaugurated, she led the charge to allow citizens to vote at any polling place on Election Day, regardless of their assigned precinct. She expanded voting locations to include colleges and universities and expanded hours and early voting opportunities for all. Now, during the Coronavirus crisis, she has led the push for mail ballot voting, securing a $12 million commitment from Commissioners Court to ensure residents can vote safely, by mail if necessary, or at the polling location. Commissioners Court will appoint her replacement. In the meantime, on behalf of the residents of Harris County, I thank her for serving our community with pride, dedication, and an ambitious agenda.”