5 guns brought to Fort Bend ISD campuses since the start of school year

"We are encouraged by the fact that, in these cases, our community acted upon the district's continual appeal for students, staff and parents to always 'see something, share something' if they notice any suspicious activity," FBISD said in a statement. "Our regular outreach efforts to parents, students and staff continue. Reporting may be made through a district app, by calling FBISD Crime Stoppers (281-491-TIPS), or the FBISD Police Department (281-634-5500). Our police department follows through on every tip and will continue to investigate every report of unsafe behavior at our schools and facilities."