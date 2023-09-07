5 guns brought to Fort Bend ISD campuses since the start of school year

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Five guns have been brought to Fort Bend ISD campuses since the start of the school year, according to the district.
The first day of classes started on Aug. 9.
- Aug. 15 -- One gun was brought to Marshall High School. In this instance, it was an adult with no connection to the school who had a weapon in the parking lot after an evening sporting event
- Aug. 16 -- One gun was brought to Dulles High School
- Aug. 16 -- One unloaded gun was brought to Crawford High School
- Sept. 6 -- Two guns were brought to Bush High School (one of the guns was not loaded)
In all of these cases, arrests were made, criminal charges have been and/or being pursued and students involved in the cases were removed from campus.
"We are encouraged by the fact that, in these cases, our community acted upon the district's continual appeal for students, staff and parents to always 'see something, share something' if they notice any suspicious activity," FBISD said in a statement. "Our regular outreach efforts to parents, students and staff continue. Reporting may be made through a district app, by calling FBISD Crime Stoppers (281-491-TIPS), or the FBISD Police Department (281-634-5500). Our police department follows through on every tip and will continue to investigate every report of unsafe behavior at our schools and facilities."
We've asked for the same gun data from the four other largest districts in the Houston area. We are waiting for their responses.