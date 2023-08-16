Student caught with gun on Fort Bend ISD high school campus, school officials say

When Almeta Crawford High School officials heard that the student had a gun, they said a campus officer immediately pulled the student out of class, searched them and found the unloaded handgun.

"An unloaded handgun was found at Crawford High School today (Wednesday, August 16) inside a student’s backpack. When the report was received, school administration and the campus officer immediately removed the student from the classroom, conducted a search, and confiscated the unloaded handgun. Criminal charges are being pursued and the student is no longer on campus. We are thankful this matter was resolved without incident and the community is safe."