The Corpus Christi Fire Department teamed up with Meals on Wheels to offer vaccines to homebound citizens.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is in Corpus Christi today to hold a news conference honoring the local fire department for their vaccine program. The Corpus Christi Fire Department began vaccinating seniors in partnership with Meals on Wheels through a program called "Save Our Seniors (SOS)."

"The success that has been achieved by Corpus Christi, it is so important that we are announcing a statewide program to 'Save our Seniors,' " Abbott said. 1,100 national guardsmen across the state will help communities across Texas vaccinate homebound seniors, Abbott said.

"I want to thank everybody involved in this entire process in the Corpus Christi area for turning this program into a success," Abbott said about SOS.

The vaccination effort was one that Mayor Paulette Guajardo told 3News was praised and emulated around the state.

Abbott said there will be a record amount of vaccines available across Texas this week.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.