Safety tips for those hitting Galveston Island for July 4 weekend

Officials expect hundreds of thousands of visitors and are urging water and weather safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected on Galveston Island for the long Fourth of July weekend.

"We're going to have a big, big, big weekend here in Galveston,” said Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis.

Davis said if you're headed to the island over the weekend, there are a few things you need to keep in mind to make sure you and your family are safe.

Remember to swim near a lifeguard station if you get in the water. There are more than 30 on the island. Be aware of the ever-present rip current risk. Yellow flags on Friday indicated the threat was moderate. Swim closer to land. On Friday, the Coast Guard had to rescue a swimmer who drifted too far out. Stay hydrated.

If you want to bypass the crowd but still have a festive Fourth of July weekend, check out this list of events happening in the Greater Houston area. The list includes fireworks shows, festivals and parades.