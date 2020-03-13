CONROE, Texas — The Netflix documentary "Cheer" has captured the country and was filmed just a few hours from Houston.

It features cheerleaders from all over the country competing for a national title, but for some watching in Montgomery County, there just may be a familiar face.

It's inspiring, intimidating and intense. It's the Netflix documentary that's rocked the world.

"It's definitely crazy to see how big that it's gotten," said Aric Rodriguez, former Navarro Cheerleader.

In just six episodes, "Cheer" captures your heart and makes you feel.

"It's young real people growing up, in front of your eyes," Rodriguez said.

As one of Rodriguez’s favorite shows, he likes it not just for the drama or for Jerry, but because just a few years ago, that was him.

"That was the last thing that any of us expected from me," Rodriguez said. "They're like, 'No way. That's not what you did. You weren't a cheerleader.'"

As a Navarro cheerleader, Rodriguez won three national titles with his team. But in the documentary, he's their cheerleader, a mentor at practice and a crutch in the chaos.

"I love that, me as an alumni, was able to be there for them," Rodriguez said. "To be able to be there for him as well as the team, it was great."

But what Rodriguez does today is a little different, but not really.

"For me, cheerleading and firefighting aren't that much different," Rodriguez said.

In both, it's a family affair, built on trust and loyalty.

Now, he's a Montgomery County firefighter.

"I still love it. I still cherish it every day. I miss it. I wish it wasn't something I had to give up," Rodriguez said.

But he’ll always be a Bulldog.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter