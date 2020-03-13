HOUSTON — Starting Thursday, every household in the country will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census.

Anyone living in the country will able to fill out the once-per-decade population count over the phone, through mail, or, for the first time, online.

The City of Houston, Harris County and community groups teamed up in April 2019 and have spent nearly a year trying to increase participation.

“It’s not easy, especially after Harvey, especially with a diverse population,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo during an April 2019 press conference kicking off the effort.

Billions of dollars are on the line for the Houston region.

"If we undercount 10 percent of the city's population, we could lose $3.78 billion over the course of a decade,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner during that same event.

The Houston region is known for including several groups deemed “hard to count," including immigrants, refugees, renters, younger people, the homeless and people displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

During the 2000 and 2010 counts, 64 percent of Texans self-responded.

“Your individual responses, they are confidential,” said Tim Olson, Associate Director for Field Operations for the U.S. Census Bureau in Washington, D.C. “By law, the Census Bureau cannot reveal any identifying information about a person or an address to anybody outside the Bureau for 72 years.”

Olson, who oversees data collection and outreach for the U.S. Census Bureau, said the law has been upheld in court and protects information from immigration authorities, the IRS, the FBI and local code enforcement.

Thursday marked the first day people can self-respond on what’s expected to be the largest count in U.S. history.

“This is a day for the history books,” Olson said.

That information determines political representation, the electoral college makeup, plus how federal money is doled out to local and state governments for the upcoming decade.

Olson said the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that figure at $675 billion per year. A November 2019 report by George Washington University put that estimate at $1.5 trillion annually.

“School funding, roads, transportation, public transit, Medicaid programs, care for seniors, care for people that are having a difficult time, housing programs,” Olson said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston said Wednesday that federal money also goes toward medical research and facilities.

“All of those things that we are needing to rely on now for the coronavirus,” Turner said. “The reality is is that when the coronavirus is gone, a few years from now, there will be something else.”

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has posed an extra challenge for the Houston in Action coalition, which has spent the last year working with the city and county to boost Census participation.

“It’s definitely affecting us,” said Frances Valdez, the coalition’s executive director. “People are canceling events. I know a lot of organizations are starting to work from home.”

Still, Valdez said the coalition is working with city and county officials on a plan to keep people safe and do outreach where appropriate.

Olson said Census officials are, too. He’s confident the new technology used for the 2020 Census will keep the agency on track to reach their goals.

“People are going to be safe in the process, and we are going to have a very accurate Census in 2020,” he said.

Census invitations will be mailed between March 12 and March 20. It will include a code that residents can use to fill out the census online at 2020census.gov. They can also fill it out before receiving that code using their address.

Households have the option to give the information over the phone at (844) 330-2020. There are separate numbers for 13 other languages.

If Census officials don’t hear from a household by mid-April, the Census will mail a paper questionnaire. If no response is received after that, Census-takers will begin knocking on doors in May.

A full national count must be done by the end of 2020.

