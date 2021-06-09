'Heartbreaking' | Close family friend stunned by shooting deaths of 2 adults and 2 kids

We're told it was a family of four found with gunshot wounds inside a burning home Sunday. Police are still looking for their killer.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the person who killed four people over the weekend, including two children, before setting a home on fire.

Investigators were out at the home on Imogene in the Sharpstown area all day Sunday. They’re gone now, but crime scene tape remains.

We spoke with the owner of the home, who didn’t want to be on camera, but told us the family he rented to moved in back in 2016.

Magali Perez and her father, who say they were close family friends, were at the home on Monday.

“We see this and it’s like heartbreaking because we’ve known them for a really long time,” she said.

Perez says her dad has known the family for about 14 years and they have no idea why someone would do this.

“Everyone who knows them knows them as good people,” she said.

The discovery was made just after 8 a.m. Sunday when firefighters responded to a house fire. They found a man and woman – believed to be in their mid-50s – and a boy and girl around 10 and13 years old, all shot and killed.

Both neighbors and the homeowner say the victims were a family – a mother, father and the two children.

Police believe after killing the family members, the suspect set the house on fire to destroy evidence. With no sign of forced entry, police don’t think this was a random act, but rather related to domestic violence.

On Sunday, HPD Chief Troy Finner spoke about the crime and urged the suspect to go to police.

"I’m angry when anybody loses their life in our city to violence, but especially angry when it’s small kids. They hadn’t even lived their lives and it’s not fair," Finner said. "It’s just really sad. It’s Sunday morning on a holiday weekend. I want people to pray for the family."