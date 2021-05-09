HPD: 2 adults, 2 children found dead with gunshot wounds at scene of house fire in SW Houston

HPD Chief Troy Finner said he believes this is a domestic violence scene and police are looking for a suspect.

HOUSTON — Two adults and two children were found dead Sunday with gunshot wounds at the scene of a house fire in southwest Houston.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said he doesn't believe it was random, as there was no forced entry into the home. He does suspect it's related to domestic violence.

Police are looking for a suspect or suspects, though no details were immediately given.

The Houston Fire Department got the call shortly after 8 a.m. in the 7500 block of Imogene, which is near Bissonnet and Fondren.

Finner said firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but when they started to search the home, they found two adults and two children dead with gunshot wounds. It's unknown when the shooting took place in relation to the fire, according to police.

Finner said the two adults, a man and woman, appeared to be in their 50s, and the two children, a girl and boy, appeared to around 10 and 13 years old.

Finner said there's not a whole lot of information to go on right now, but residents in the area have been extremely helpful and are providing police with surveillance video.

"Whoever is responsible for this, you rest assured we're going to find them," said Finner.

Finner asks anyone who knows something to call police.

