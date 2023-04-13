Fort Bend ISD teacher under investigation after being accused of misconduct involving student

The teacher has been removed from campus and reassigned to a non-teaching position off campus while the investigation is ongoing, the district said.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend ISD teacher is under investigation after being accused of misconduct involving a student.

The teacher has not been identified due to the ongoing investigation but district officials confirmed the teacher is employed at Elkins High School.

The principal of Elkins High School said in a statement sent to parents that the teacher was immediately removed from campus when the allegations were brought up. The teacher is working a non-teaching position off campus and will remain in this position until the investigation is complete, according to the principal.

Two investigations into this allegation are being done -- one by the Fort Bend ISD Human Resources Department and the other by the Fort Bend ISD Police Department.

Read the full statement sent to parents of Elkins High School students below:

"I am writing to make you aware of an investigation of a staff member following an allegation of misconduct involving a student.

"Please know we took immediate action when the allegation was brought to our attention. Per district protocol, when the concerns were raised, the staff member was promptly removed from campus and reassigned to a non-teaching position off campus.

"Fort Bend ISD Human Resources is investigating the allegation and the staff member will remain off campus pending the outcome. The Fort Bend ISD Police Department was notified of the allegation and a concurrent investigation is ongoing.

"While these investigations continue, I am limited to what I can share with you due to privacy considerations. Still, I want you to know that I have the full support of Fort Bend ISD in responding promptly and effectively because we take allegations seriously and investigate them thoroughly. A staff member’s violation of a student’s trust will not be tolerated.

"As a reminder, reporting information is critical so that we can act swiftly and appropriately to keep our students safe. Students should report anything they consider threatening or unsafe to a trusted campus administrator, teacher, or adult. Students, staff, and parents can also submit information through the Fort Bend ISD Crime Stoppers program at (281) 491-TIPS, through the See Something, Share Something app, or by contacting the Fort Bend ISD Police Department directly at (281) 634-5500.

"I appreciate your continued support as we work to ensure a safe learning environment for our students.

"Sincerely, Principal Cynthia Ward."