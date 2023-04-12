The Woodlands man arrested, accused of improper relationship with student at Magnolia HS

Grant Tozer was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and improper relationship between educator and student.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A 26-year-old man from The Woodlands was arrested and is facing serious charges after authorities said a tip alerted them that he was involved in an improper relationship with a high school student.

On Wednesday, Grant Tozer was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography (third-degree felonies) and improper relationship between educator and student (second-degree felony).

According to investigators, a student told them that Tozer was involved in a relationship with a student at Magnolia High School.

When investigators with the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable's Office got the tip, they said they worked quickly to get enough evidence to secure three arrest warrants and a search warrant for his home. He was arrested at his home without incident, officials said.

"The Precinct 5 Constable’s Department will continue to work closely with the Magnolia Independent School District and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to protect our children and keep MISD schools safe. If you have information regarding these types of crimes please call our office," Constable Chris Jones said.