FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls has announced that he will not be seeking re-election for sheriff next year.

Sheriff Nehls has been the Fort Bend County sheriff for two terms. Prior to his election as sheriff, he served two terms as the elected Constable of Fort Bend County Precinct 4.

Sheriff Nehls said he is proud of his accomplishments, one of them being his 65 percent reduction in residential burglaries.

“We aim to make you feel sage and secure in your home and when traveling around Fort Bend County,” says Sheriff Nehls. “We are one of the safest counties in the greater Houston area and I am very proud of that.”

In total, Sheriff Nehls has over 24 years of law enforcement since his start in Wisconsin.

In late 2017, it was reported that Nehls was exploring a possible run for Congress in 2018. At the time he said he would not run for political office, but we would re-evaluate that option in 2019.

