No evidence of shooting at Fort Bend County fair, Rosenberg PD says

Reports of a shooting left a crowd of people rushing towards the exit gates.

Rosenberg police said there was "no evidence that a shooting occurred" at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Friday after reports started circulating online that a shooting may have taken place.

Several social media posts of people who were at the fair said there was a shooting and a crowd of people was running for their lives. At least one post said there wasn't a shooting and a fight broke out between a group of kids which led to the panicked crowd.

Rosenberg police said the fairgrounds became super congested as people ran to their cars to leave.

No injuries have been reported and it's not known what led to the shooting scare.

