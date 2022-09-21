Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo guide: Parade, tickets, carnival info and more

The fair will begin Friday, and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets are on sale now.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — It's that time of the year again! The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is back for its 86th year of fun, food and festivities.

The fair will begin Friday and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets are on sale now.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video is from the 2021 Fort Bend County Fair and Parade.

This year's theme is called: "Generations of Champions."

You can expect everything from a diverse entertainment lineup to a championship BBQ contest.

Fort Bend County Fair Parade

The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo parade kicks off the annual event.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday. The route will start at the Historic Court House in Richmond and head west down Highway 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.

The Parade will have about 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands.

This year, Fort Bend County mayors will lead the parade route.

Fair and ticket info

General admission tickets include entry to the rodeo, concerts and more. General admission tickets DO NOT include carnival rides.

FAIR HOURS

Sept. 23: 10 a.m. to midnight

10 a.m. to midnight Sept. 24: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 25: Noon to Midnight:

Noon to Midnight: Sept. 26: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m .

5 p.m. to 11 p.m Sept. 27: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 28: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 29: 5 p.m. to midnight

5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 30: 5 p.m. to midnight

5 p.m. to midnight Oct. 1: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 2: Noon to 8 p.m.

TICKET PRICES

Season pass tickets: $40

Adults: $15 at the gate or $12 online plus a $2 fee

Children 6-11: $5

Children 5 and under: Free

Students are free on the first and last day of the fair.

Carnival

The carnival will open a day before the fair on Thursday. Remember, general admission tickets do not include carnival rides.

CARNIVAL HOURS

Sept. 22: 6p.m. to 11 p.m.

6p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 23: 10 a.m. to midnight

10 a.m. to midnight Sept. 24: Noon to 1 a.m.

Noon to 1 a.m. Sept. 25: Noon to 11 p.m.

Noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 26: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m .

5 p.m. to 11 p.m Sept. 27: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 28: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 29: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 30: 5 p.m. to midnight

5 p.m. to midnight Oct. 1: Noon to midnight

Noon to midnight Oct. 2: Noon to 7 p.m.

Entertainment lineup

Sept, 23 - Giovannie & the Hired Guns

Sept. 24 - Kevin Fowler

Sept. 25 - Secretto

Sept. 28 - Carson Jeffrey

Sept. 29 - Jon Stork

Sept. 30 - Shenandoah

Oct. 1 – Sammy Kershaw

Oct. 2 - Bellamy Brothers

Other events

Livestock shows : There will be 12 livestock shows that will run during fair days, including swine, lamb, goat, turkey, broiler, roaster, steer, rabbit, scramble heifer, commercial halter heifers, pen of two heifers, and bucket calf.

: There will be 12 livestock shows that will run during fair days, including swine, lamb, goat, turkey, broiler, roaster, steer, rabbit, scramble heifer, commercial halter heifers, pen of two heifers, and bucket calf. Fair Queen Contest : Nearly a dozen young ladies between the ages of 15 and 19 will compete in the Fair Queen Scholarship Contest. The winner will be crowned on Friday.

: Nearly a dozen young ladies between the ages of 15 and 19 will compete in the Fair Queen Scholarship Contest. The winner will be crowned on Friday. BBQ cookoff: More than 65 cook-off teams will be competing for the grand prize. The cook-off will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1.

Ag-Tivity Barn

Petting Zoo

Mutton Bustin

Jr Royalty Pageants

Student Fun Day

Pet Show

About the fair

The first Fort Bend County Fair was held in 1933. It has grown into one of the largest and most successful fairs in the state of Texas, according to its website.

In 1979, the fair established a program to provide Fort Bend County students with scholarships to Texas colleges and universities. To date, more than 800 scholarships have been awarded.