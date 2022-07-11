Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, medical examiner says

The 38-year-old was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment on June 1.

FRISCO, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III, who was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment in June, died of a heat stroke, according to the Collin County Medical Examiner.

Frisco officers found Barber inside his apartment on June 1 after police received a call about a welfare check. There was no immediate cause of death at the time.

On Monday, the medical examiner revealed Barber died of a heat stroke and ruled his death an accident.

The Cowboys drafted Barber out of Minnesota in the fourth round of NFL Draft in 2005, and he played for the franchise from 2005 to 2011. After leaving the Cowboys in 2011, Barber signed with the Chicago Bears where he played one season before retiring in 2012.

After news of Barber's death, the Cowboys released a statement, offering their condolences.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down," the Cowboys said in the statement. "He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates."

A celebration of life was held for Barber in Minneapolis on June 22. He was a standout at Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Minnesota, and at the University of Minnesota.

"Marion was one of the best to ever play at Minnesota, and he is a big reason why many people are Gopher fans today," Gopher head coach P.J. Fleck said following Barber's death.

In 2007, Barber rushed for 975 yards on 204 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns for the Cowboys. He was named to the NFL's Pro Bowl team at the end of the season.