Former Dallas Cowboys Marion Barber found dead in Frisco apartment, team says

Barber, 38, was the brother of former Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber as well as the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr.

FRISCO, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found dead in his Frisco apartment, according to the Dallas Cowboys.

Police have not yet said what is his cause of death.

Frisco police said officers responded to Barber's apartment on a welfare concern.

The Cowboys drafted Barber in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft and played for the franchise from 2005-2011. After leaving the Cowboys in 2011, Barber signed with the Chicago Bears where he played one season before retiring in 2012.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down," the Cowboys said in a statement.

In 2007, Barber rushed for 975 yards on 204 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns. He was named to the NFL's Pro Bowl team at the end of the season. Barber finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards, 1,330 receiving yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.