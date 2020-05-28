FOMO Factory to reopen June 5 after being closed due to coronavirus

Visitors can expect new sets, as well as, new safety protocols.

HOUSTON — FOMO Factory is back, and they want to help you celebrate those special moments you may have skipped while being trapped inside during the coronavirus.

The exhibit will make a come back June 5 inside The Galleria Mall. It's a limited-time run that is set to end in mid-August, according to a company press release.

The interactive pop-up selfie exhibit gained clout in 2019 as visitors were attracted to its fun, colorful sets inspired by iconic childhood moments like summer camp, science projects, beach trips— and who could forget those adorable Care Bear chairs.

FOMO Factory is reopening with some new sets including a graduation room and a tropical swing room. It already has a prom, birthday party and many other sets reminiscent of all the big moments that many were forced to skip during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like so many Houston attractions finally reopening, FOMO Factory had been closed since March because of the virus.

“It was a sad day for us, as I’m sure it was for most local businesses. We can’t wait to see happy and smiling faces back in our space getting some much needed quarantine relief with friends and family,” co-owner Brian Lenehan said.

Visitors can expect some new safety features as well.

"Let's face it, ball pits are not the safest places to be right now— so it had to go," co-owner Mike Salvaris said.

Staff will be implementing temperature checks, guests will be asked to wear face masks and UV cleaning of phones will be mandatory, the company said.

It's also limiting the number of shared items guest can interact with and has reduced its capacity.

FOMO Factory will be open Mondays 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Wednesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays.

You can purchase tickets now on the FOMO Factory website.