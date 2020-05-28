Baby dolphin being nursed back to health in Galveston

Trooper, estimated at between 8 to 12 weeks old, is receiving round-the-clock care from staff and volunteers at Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

GALVESTON, Texas — An orphaned bottlenose dolphin calf is being nursed back to health in Galveston.

The baby dolphin was very weak and severely sunburned when it was found stranded last week near Holly Beach, Louisiana.

The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network’s response team out of Galveston retrieved the little guy and carefully transported him to their rehabilitation facility.

The young male, estimated at between 8 to 12 weeks old, is receiving round-the-clock care from TMMSN staff and volunteers.

Hand-rearing a young dolphin calf is a big commitment that requires an extraordinary amount of resources so it's all hands on deck.

They are observing the dolphin 24 hours a day to ensure he receives a special milk formula every 2-3 hours, and caring for his medical needs.

The little calf named Trooper still has a long journey in order to grow, recover from his severe burns, and return to health.

Dr. Richard Henderson of Galveston Island Veterinary Clinic has been the attending veterinarian at the TMMSN for nearly 40 years and is working closely on the calf’s case.

SeaWorld San Antonio also sent in support staff to help cover his overnight feedings as well as veterinary support and supplies.

Generous supporters all over the country have been making donations towards this little dolphin’s care via social media and web platforms and it is all necessary in order to nurse this little one back to health.

If you'd like to help cover the costs of caring for Trooper, donations made at www.DolphinRescue.org will go directly toward his care.

TMMSN is a non-profit organization created in 1980 to further the understanding and conservation of marine mammals through rescue and rehabilitation, research and education.

TMMSN provides care to live stranded marine mammals on the Texas coast, and investigates all strandings as they occur in order to contribute to the advancement of marine mammal science and conservation management. TMMSN is dependent on grants as well as public and private donations in order to complete this important mission. To learn more about how to help TMMSN, visit: www.DolphinRescue.org