SPRING, Texas — Firefighters rescued two cats from a burning apartment in Spring early Tuesday morning.

One cat was limp and unresponsive until firefighters used a special oxygen mask for pets to help revive the cat.

The other cat also needed an oxygen mask to help him breathe.

Firefighters said both are feeling better and are expected to make a full recovery.

The fire was contained to one unit at the complex on Kuykendahl at Cypresswood.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

