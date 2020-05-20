Fire in Galleria area parking garage leaves pickup truck charred

HOUSTON — Residents at a high-rise apartment complex in the Galleria area were alerted to a fire after they heard an explosion in the parking garage.
This happened just before midnight late Tuesday at the Providence Uptown located in the 3200 block of McCue Road.
The fire appears to have overtook three vehicles, leaving one pickup's engine melted to the core.
Witnesses don't remember any fire alarms sounding off. No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are investigating the cause.
