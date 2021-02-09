'It's the worst part of my job' | Fearing evictions spike, Pct. 1 Constable announces new program to help tenants stay in their homes

More than $188,000 will help provide free legal aid and help pay for appeals for those getting evicted.

HOUSTON — The federal ban on evictions is history and now thousands of families in Houston could face losing their homes. Now a new program could offer much needed relief and hope to tenants.

"It's the worst part of my job, especially now," said Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Constable Rosen's agency is about to get a lot busier. Last month they served 70 evictions, and that's with a moratorium in place.

"I'm very concerned that people will be in arrears and if they haven't got that rental assistance, we could see an uptick in evictions, and that's what I'm ringing the bell about," Rosen said.

Thanks to donations from Houstonians, the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Foundation is providing more than $188,000 to South Texas College of Law and the Eviction Defense Project.

"Our attorneys and students now with these funds will be able to represent tenants facing evictions," said Michael Barry, President and Dean of South Texas College of Law Houston.

They will help tenants file and pay for an appeal in the eviction process. Appealing requires one month's worth of rent which most tenants don't have. Through this program, that will will be covered.

"That is huge," Rosen said. "That is going to help people stay housed and that's what this is all about."

It's not a permanent fix, but it will buy families more time in their homes and more time to apply for the millions of dollars in rental assistance that is out there.

"There is help out there, but you got to seek it out," Rosen said.