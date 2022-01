The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on South Main Street Monday night.

This happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 14100 block of South Main.

Houston police said a man was struck by a gray Honda when he crossed the road where there was not a crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police said charges are not likely in this case.

Southwest and VCD officers are at a fatal crash 14100 Main. Adult male pedestrian deceased at the scene. Several outbound lanes closed. 202 pic.twitter.com/a7TodyKAzP — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2022