GALVESTON, Texas — On a sweltering day with little shade, a hot topic on the island continued to stoke outrage on Monday.

"We will march on Galveston!" said Bishop James Dixon. "We will march on Galveston, not just once, but until justice is done.”

Community activists, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and arrestee Donald Neely’s family joined together to send a united message.

"Don’t say no more, just show the video," said Crump. "Don’t say no more, just show the video."

They said they would march on Galveston and consider a lawsuit if police don’t release body camera footage from Neely's controversial arrest within 30 days and if it doesn’t support the department’s narrative that officers followed protocol and treated Neely fairly.

Although GPD's chief already stated they used “poor judgement” in tying a rope to Neely’s handcuffs and leading him down the street after arresting him for criminal trespass.

"And the way the officers treated him?" said brother Andy Neely. "It ain’t right, it’s just not right at all.”

Neely’s family, who shared a photo of the 43-year-old, said he has a history of mental challenges and lives on and off the streets.

"And we just want everybody to know that we love our brother, we’re not out here for money," said his sister, Taranette Neely. "We just want justice, for him.”

Chief Vernon Hale and others held a public meeting last week and called on the Texas Rangers to complete an outside investigation.

Conflicting witness accounts have been reported in recent days.

But, regardless, most have agreed the optics are very unfortunate.

“Transparency is a good thing," said Crump. "It is the only way we can heal this community.”

A city spokesperson said the Galveston Police Department is committed to uncovering all the facts in this case.

No information has been provided regarding how soon body camera video might be released.

Families from other officer-involved incidents around Houston attended Monday's news conference to show their solidarity.

The City of Galveston released the following statement in response to Monday's press conference:

“The Galveston Police Department remains committed to a thorough, complete and timely review of all the facts related to Mr. Neely’s arrest.

As such, the department has asked the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers Division and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office to perform independent investigations of the August 3rd arrest of Mr. Neely.

This review is now with those agencies and we have full confidence they will thoroughly and justly evaluate the incident. We anticipate the body camera footage will be released after the investigations are concluded.

The Texas Occupations Code (Sect. 1701.660) prohibits the release of the videos before that time. These investigations will be reviewed by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.”

