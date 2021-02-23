Paying it forward: How families in Katy, Lafayette continue to help each other through disasters

KATY, Texas — When it comes to finding plumbing supplies after last week’s historic freeze, the struggle is real. Stores are working to restock shelves and Morrison Supply is opening its doors to the public. Morrison normally only sells to professional plumbers, but as of last Thursday, it’s selling plumbing supplies to property owners dealing with busted water pipes.
If you can’t get to Morrison Supply in the Heights, consider teaming with friends or family out-of-state.
Cousins Paul LeBas in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Frank Cano in Katy, have helped each other’s community during times of disaster.
When LeBas and his neighbors were impacted by Hurricane Laura last year, Cano and his neighbors donated thousands of hot meals, diapers and other necessities to help them get back on their feet.
Last week, when Cano’s neighbors in Pine Mill Ranch didn’t fare so well during the winter storm, LeBas and his family stepped in to help.
“We lost power so it got so cold in the houses. Honestly, I can’t even tell you how many houses were impacted,” Cano said of his neighbors who need plumbing supplies.
“Houston’s hurting. The Houston area is hurting,” LeBas said. “So, anything we can do to help."
Pine Mill Ranch communicates through the homeowner association’s Facebook page. Neighbors began creating lists for LeBas who hit up major home improvements stores and small hardware stores.
“And we got a lot of good product. We got shark bites and pipes,” said Cano who also made sure to mention Ace Water, the Houston business providing fittings to its Pine Mill Ranch neighbors at cost.
“I can’t even tell you how many houses we got off the ground. We’ve been busy. I can tell you that.”
Cano and LeBas may be in different states, and yes, they are related. But their bond speaks to the power of connection and the ability of Americans, “when it comes down to it there’s good people trying to help each other out.”