Driverless cars blocked traffic in Montrose Monday. Now we know why.

According to Cruise, the cars go into safety mode when they encounter obstacles. That means they stop.

HOUSTON — We’re getting an update to a frustrating situation in Montrose Monday night.



A group of Cruise driverless cars blocked an intersection because the traffic lights in all directions were red.

We reached out to Cruise about this situation. They told KHOU 11 that the vehicles default to safety, meaning the cars come to a complete stop when they encounter an obstacle or unusual situation.



The cars were eventually able to find a safe way through the full stop.

These cars are part of an introductory phase and there will be a wider rollout, meaning more of them on the road.