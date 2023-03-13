Self-driving big rig company shutting down its Houston and California offices

Embark CEO Alex Rodrigues announced that it's laying off about 70% of the company.

HOUSTON — A self-driving big rig company is shutting down its Houston and Southern California offices.

Embark Trucks CEO Alex Rodrigues sent an email to employees earlier this month saying "the last nine months have been tough" for the industry.

After exhausting all their options, Rodrigues said Embark would be laying off about 70% of the company, in addition to shutting down both its offices in SoCal and Houston.

"I believe that solving autonomous trucking will one day be a huge benefit to society," Rodrigues wrote in the email. "While Embark may not be there to see the vision through in its current form, I hope you know that your work made a difference in pushing the industry forward."

Embark was one of several companies in the Houston area using the autonomous trucking technology being developed at Texas A&M University.

READ MORE: Driverless big rigs are cruising around Houston

"If you really, finally want to put these autonomous trucks (on the road) ... they have to pass through Texas," Dr. Srikhanth Saripalli said.

Saripalli is the program director at Texas A&M, which boasts one of the top autonomy programs in the country.

In 2021, Embark announced it would expand into Texas and launch a new self-driving trucking lane between Houston and San Antonio. Their plan was to utilize a test track and 3,000-acre facility solely used for testing the self-driving technology.