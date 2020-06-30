Dog Haus Biergarten to open its first Houston-area location this summer

The California-based eatery is known nationally for its gourmet hotdogs and pet-friendly atmosphere.

HOUSTON — Dog Haus has plans to open its first Houston restaurant this summer, according to a local report.

Dog Haus Biergarten Copperfield will be located at 8433 Highway 6 North.

The restaurant serves handcrafted hot dogs, sausages, burgers and rolls. Patrons can choose from list of specialty dogs or make their own. The menu offers craft beers, cocktails and premium milk shakes.

The dog-friendly patio and a full bar that will serve 24 beers on tap, including a rotating selection of local craft brews, is big draw in for the eatery.

Community Impact Newspapers reports franchise runner Jason Rappaport anticipates opening 30 more locations throughout Houston and San Antonio over the next five years.

The Copperfield it will be the food chain’s fifth restaurant in Texas with four locations in Dallas and one in the Austin area.

If you’re looking for work, they’re currently hiring. Positions range from line cooks, cashiers and bartenders. Full-time employment is available.